The New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have confirmed a blockbuster squad to represent the state later this year at the annual Under-19s Women's State of Origin match taking place in Queensland.

The 20-player squad contains seven former U19s NSW Blues representatives as well as eight players from the Illawarra Steelers and five from the Parramatta Eels after they clinched the Tarsha Gale Cup title earlier in the year.

Coached by Courtney Crawford (Illawarra Steelers) the players will enter camp on Friday, June 13 and train at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence in the lead-up to the match in the Sunshine Coast.