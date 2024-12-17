NSWRL has confirmed the squad for the U16s NSW Koori team that will tour Auckland, New Zealand, in January of next year.

The team, comprised of bright young stars of tomorrow, was chosen after the Talented Aboriginal Athlete Program (TAAP) camp and it is headlined by Billy Beetson - the grandson of the legendary Arthur Beetson.

A student of Waverly College and Bondi United junior, Billy is a member of the Sydney Roosters Harold Matthews Cup squad and wants to follow in his grandfather's footsteps.

Prior to being a legend of the QLD Maroons, Arthur Beetson made 18 appearances for New South Wales against Queensland before the introduction of the State of Origin match and is an inductee in the NSWRL Hall of Fame.

“He is a bit of an enigma. He has a lot of potential but has a very big personality," Billy's father, Mark, told The Daily Telegraph.

“He is a reincarnation of the old man. He has that personality where he is warm, really polite, respectful and has plenty of energy.

“The old man would be proud. One that he is representing his culture and people and two that he is loving playing football. The old man was a big believer it costs nothing to be friendly. Billy has that in spades.”

U16s NSW Koori Squad

Jack Asplett, Billy Beetson, Morgan Carter, Tirowee Golding-Lyons, Kade Hansacker, Allan Lardner, Bailey Logue, Jett Mackay, Kade Mackay, Tremayne Millgate, Devontaii Nagatozarka, Bailey Pickvance, Isaac Searle, Naite Sines-Wainwright, Tyran Toomey, Darryn Vaggs, Xavier Vaipulu, Linjarra West.