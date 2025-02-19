A former NRL centre for four different teams, Joseph Leilua has pleaded not guilty after being hit with multiple charges following an alleged incident earlier this year in January

Following an alleged incident at Macquarie Field on Sunday, January 19, Leilua has been charged with domestic violence-related intimidation and destroying property in what a NSW Police spokesperson called a "domestic incident", per The Daily Telegraph.

The 33-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday but did not appear in Campbelltown Local Court. Instead, a solicitor acted on his behalf.

Police are alleging that the former NRL player stabbed the tyres of the woman's car before driving away and then returned to stab the tyres again before leaving the scene.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Leilua had a successful playing career where he played 225 matches for the Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers.

Known for his time with the Raiders, where he found career-best form, he was one of the best centres in the competition during this period and earned Dally M Centre of the Year honours twice in 2016 and 2018.

More recently, it was announced that he had signed to play with the Wyong Roos in the Rugby League Central Coast (RLCC) competition following a stint with the Dapto Canaris in Wollongong in 2024.