One of 13 players farewelled by the Penrith Panthers after their 2025 NRL season had come to a close, young back-rower Harrison Hassett is likely to remain in the NRL for 2026 with two clubs reportedly interested in his services.\n\nA former Australian Schoolboys representative and ex-SG Ball Cup Player of the Year, Hassett has been in the Panthers pathways system for a number of years but failed to break through and cement a regular spot in the first-grade line-up.\n\nAlthough he only managed a single appearance in first grade during his time at the Panthers, Hassett has already found the interest of the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks as they look to build on their forward depth and he looks for a new contract, per News Corp.\n\nThis comes after he had previously found himself linked to both The Dolphins and Wests Tigers throughout the past 18 months.\n\nExpected to find a new home, a move to either of these clubs would see him learn from some of the best international representative forwards, such as Briton Nikora or Patrick Carrigan, as he continues to make a name for himself in the game of rugby league.