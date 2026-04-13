With the North Queensland Cowboys locking up Jaxon Purdue until the end of the decade, many have speculated that Drinkwater's time as the club's first-choice fullback is closing.

Along with the Cowboys allowing him to speak with rival teams, premiership-winning halfback Chad Townsend has thrown in a surprise landing spot for the 28-year-old.

When appearing on SEN's Saturday League Kick-Off, Townsend suggested Drinkwater would be an ideal fit in the Cronulla Sharks system.

With constant noise surrounding Will Kennedy's future, who is off-contract at year's end, it could be a legitimate option for the Shire-based club to sign Drinkwater.

“I think he could fit in the Sharks, to be honest,” Townsend said on SEN's Saturday League Kick-Off.

“Obviously, rumours is circling arethe Dragons (and) that they're going after him pretty hard.