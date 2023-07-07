Jake Clifford's time in the English Super League may be coming to an end, with two NRL deals reportedly on the table if the halfback wishes to make a homecoming.

The 25-year-old still has a year to run on his current deal with Hull FC at the end of the year, but has an NRL release clause in his contract. Hull is reportedly desperate to keep him.

Clifford originally joined Hull after a 2022 NRL season which started with plenty of promise at the Newcastle Knights, but ultimately fizzled out, with Clifford spending more time out of first grade during the second half of the season than in it.

He has scored 6 tries in his 15 games at Hull, rejuvenating his career after showing plenty of promise during his 42 games at the North Queensland Cowboys to start his NRL career.

According to Hull Live, the English club has put an improved offer on the table in front of Clifford, who has been in excellent form in the English top-flight competition throughout the 2023 campaign, despite the struggles of the club, who currently have 7 wins from their 17 games.

The same publication is reporting that Clifford's debut NRL club, the North Queensland Cowboys, have put an offer on the table for the Cairns-born halfback, while News Corp is reporting the Wests Tigers have also come to the party for Clifford.

The Cowboys are slowly getting themselves out of what was a horrendous run to start this NRL season.

A 74-0 pasting of the Wests Tigers last week has helped their cause, with speculation surrounding the future of Chad Townsend cooling for the time being.

Despite having a year to run on his deal, and Townsend shutting down the idea of an early exit from Townsville at every opportunity, speculation has never been far away that the club could be looking to ship him elsewhere, and rumours regarding a pursuit of Clifford will only heighten those rumours.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have been linked to every off-contract half, and some that aren't following the departure of Luke Brooks.

As it stands, the Tigers barely have a half on their books for next year, and one of those is expected to miss most of the season, with Adam Doueihi recovering from yet another ACL injury.

The single biggest problem facing the Concord-based joint venture is the need for another half, and Clifford, who has NRL experience, could fill that void perfectly.

While Hull hasn't given up hope of retaining Clifford, it's believed he is favoured to return to the NRL, although the halfback will weigh up all options in the coming weeks.