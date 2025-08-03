Two NRL assistant coaches have found themselves linked with a vacant head coaching position overseas as the club looks set to make an official decision within the next five days.

According to Love Rugby League, NRL assistants Daniel Holdsworth (Cronulla Sharks) and Jim Lenihan (Gold Coast Titans) have emerged as candidates for the vacant Castleford Tigers head coaching position.

While the duo have now been linked to the vacant coaching position, it is understood that St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Ryan Carr remains the favourite for the gig.

A decision is set to be made on Friday.

"I've spoken to certain individuals over the last seven days, and I've got a couple more calls to make and a couple of interviews at the back end of this week, and early next week," Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester said via All Out Rugby League.

“We've narrowed the search down to five, and we'll interview those five over the next few days.

"We have a board meeting next Friday, and I'd like to think by next Friday, that we'll have announced a head coach. That's certainly the plan."

A former NRL playmaker for the Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla Sharks, Holdsworth has been working on the Sharks coaching staff since 2019 and currently works alongside Josh Hannay, underneath Craig Fitzgibbon.

Meanwhile, Lenihan is working under Des Hasler at the Gold Coast Titans and was once the club's interim head coach in 2023 following the sacking of Justin Holbrook. During this period, he recorded three wins in 11 matches.