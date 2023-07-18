The NRL judiciary is set for a busy Tuesday evening with two players set to plead their innocence over on-field matters from Round 20.

Sunday saw a busy charge sheet released by the NRL, with all of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Maika Sivo and Jarrod Wallace facing lengthy suspensions.

Campbell-Gillard was pinged for dangerous contract after he dropped his knees into the back of Chris Randall during the Eels' one-point win.

The Grade 3 charge came with four weeks on the sidelines if he took the early guilty plea, and he has done just that, meaning he will miss upcoming games against the North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos. He will be free to return against the Sydney Roosters in Round 25, but with a bye before the finals, the towering prop has just two games left in his regular season.

Teammate Maika Sivo has also pled guilty to a high shot, but will dispute a Grade 2 charge, wanting it to be lowered to Grade 1 which would allow him to walk away with a $3000 fine instead of the three matches he currently faces for the charge.

The other dispute that will be heard is Jarrod Wallace, with the Dolphins forward also facing three - now four matches if he is found guilty - for a shoulder charge. He is pleading not guilty entirely to the Grade 1 offence.

Elsewhere, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has pled guilty to a Grade 1 shoulder charge of his own and will spend three weeks on the sideline.

Across the weekend, all of Reuben Garrick, Victor Radley, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Rocco Berry and Felise Kaufusi were also charged and have pled guilty to pay fines.

Wallace's case will be heard first from 6pm (AEST), with Sivo's to follow from 7:30pm (AEST), or at the conclusion of Wallace's.