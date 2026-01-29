Max Plath and Kurt Donoghoe are the two players reportedly in the mix to wear the Dolphins' number nine jumper to start the 2026 season.

The Dolphins, who will chase their first ever finals appearance again in 2026 after narrowly missing out in 2025 despite being the NRL's highest-scoring team, will be without Jeremy Marshall-King to begin their surge.

The former Bulldog is expected to be out for at least the first six rounds as he recovers from a knee injury.

It's a major blow for the Dolphins given how important he has been to their form at both ends of the park in recent seasons, with the club also to be without winger Jack Bostock until at least Round 10 as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Max Plath is also expected to be out until Round 4 with a knee injury, but AAP are reporting there is now a chance he is fit in time for the season opener.

That is still considered a best-case scenario by Dolphins medical staff, and it's believed the club won't rush him if he isn't fit, but the versatile forward was a key part of the club until his injury during 2025.

Plath is expected to eventually play at lock once Marshall-King is fit, with Tom Gilbert lining up in the second-row in what is an excellent forward pack that will also feature a returning Thomas Flegler.

Ray Stone, himself an important part of the Dolphins' middle third rotation - a part that will likely increase this year following the loss of fellow bench weapon Josh Kerr to the St George Illawarra Dragons - confirmed the duo were both spending time at hooker during pre-season.

"Plathy has been doing that and Kurt as well. I can't see myself going back to nine ... hopefully," he told the newswire.

There are no other likely options in the Top 30 to play at hooker for the Dolphins, however, young spine utility John Fineanganofo is a chance of featuring prior to Marshall-King's return.

The Dolphins open their season at home with a tricky encounter against South Sydney on March 8, then play the Gold Coast Titans (home), Cronulla Sharks (away), Brisbane Broncos (away), Manly Sea Eagles (home - Redcliffe) and have a bye through their opening six rounds.

Marshall-King's most likely return date is Round 7 against the Penrith Panthers at home.

Dolphins' best possible forward pack for 2026

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Daniel Saifiti

11. Tom Gilbert

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13. Max Plath

14. Kurt Donoghoe

15. Francis Molo

16. Felise Kaufusi

17. Morgan Knowles/Connelly Lemuelu/Ray Stone