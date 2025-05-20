The Perth Bears are reportedly looking at both Sam Burgess and Mal Meninga as the front runners to become the inaugural coach of the club.

The news will come as a surprise, with former Parramatta Eels coach and current Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur previously thought of as the most likely candidate to take over the NRL's 18th club ahead of their 2027 entry to the NRL.

Former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters also confirmed over the weekend that he had conversations with the NRL to gauge his appetite around taking over the Bears.

It's something Walters said he would certainly be keen on doing.

But now, News Corp are reporting that instead, it's Burgess and Meninga who are shaping as the front-runners to become the first coach of the Bears.

At this stage, a decision hasn't been made, but the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission - who own the licence for the Bears - will need to make a decision sooner rather than later.

The Bears enter the competition in 2027 and will be officially able to start signing players from rival clubs on November 1, leaving plenty of work to do over the next six months.

Meninga, who is most famous for his work coaching at representative level with Queensland and Australia, hasn't coached a club team since 2001 when he finished a 125-game stint with the Canberra Raiders.

Burgess, on the other hand, is currently in his first head coaching role at the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League, having previously been an assistant coach with the South Sydney Rabbitohs following the end of his NRL playing career.

There will be concerns around both options given their experience.

Wayne Bennett struggled to sign marquee talent to the Dolphins despite his experience and reputation, and the fact the Dolphins were located in Redcliffe.

The Bears, located across the country, could have a much tougher time of things signing talent, with the NRL currently exploring pathways options both domestically and abroad.