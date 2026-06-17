Nick Cotric's name hasn't been front and centre in the NRL conversation until very recently.

WWOS is reporting that the former Dally M Rookie of the Year wants to come home for 2027, and two clubs in particular have begun circling.

The Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons, both reportedly weighing up a move for the now 27-year-old, as they search for finishing power out wide.

It's a notable twist for a player who quickly impressed as an 18-year-old with the Canberra Raiders in 2017.

A move to Canterbury in 2021 never quite clicked, becoming a brief, disrupted stay that coincided with a form slump that saw him pushed out of the team and out of representative considerations.

The return to Canberra in 2022 stabilised things, clocking three more seasons before deciding in mid-2024 to test himself overseas.

Since joining the Catalans Dragons in 2025, Cotric has scored seven tries in 37 appearances.

The winger is signed with the French-based rugby league side until the end of the 2027 season, meaning any return would need patience or a negotiated release.