Two clubs are reportedly battling it out for the services of Brisbane Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor as he is on the lookout for regular game time.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Sailor is able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 later this year for the 2026 NRL season.

However, whispers have emerged that he could exit Red Hill on an early release as soon as next year as he looks for the opportunity to cement regular game time on the field and step out of Reece Walsh's shadow.

While he has been a crucial backup player at the Broncos, Sailor knows he will have a difficult time cementing a regular spot in the first-grade side as he finds himself behind Reece Walsh, Jock Madden, Coby Black and other younger players coming through the pathways system.

Per reports from News Corp, Super League clubs Hull FC and St Helens RLFC are battling it out for Tristan Sailor as he looks for more minutes on the field.

Broncos assistant coach John Cartwright will take over at Hull FC next season, while Lee Briers - another Broncos assistant coach - is set to join St Helens RLFC next season.

Playing under Cartwright seems the likely option. He is set to be given the opportunity to play fullback, whereas England international Jack Welsby holds the first-choice fullback spot at St Helens.

“It's definitely a hard one,” Sailor recently said.

“We have such a strong roster and the thing is everyone (in the playmaking spine) is younger than me ... Jock (Madden), Ezra (Mam) and ‘Walshy'.

“It's something me and my manager will have to look at as it comes up because I want to get quality NRL minutes.

“As I always say, I have to take opportunities and where that comes, who knows where it might come.”

A versatile utility back, Sailor has not only played as a fullback but also in the halves and outside back positions and was linked with a rumoured move to the Leigh Leopards at the end of last year.

It is understood that his visa to the United Kingdom had even been approved, and the switch was imminent, but the move would never come to fruition.