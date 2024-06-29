Brisbane Broncos utility back Tristan Sailor has admitted that he may need to test the open market as he aims to cement a regular first-grade spot in the NRL.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Sailor is able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 later this year for the 2026 NRL season.

While he has been a crucial backup player at the Broncos, Sailor knows he will have a difficult time cementing a regular spot in the first-grade side as he finds himself behind Reece Walsh, Jock Madden, Coby Black and other younger players coming through the pathways system.

Tristan, the son of Broncos legend Wendell Sailor, was given a lifeline by Brisbane after a two-year off-field legal battle that nearly saw him quit rugby league to pursue a career in the 15-man code.

However, the ex-Dragon has been a standout when allowed to showcase his talents on the NRL arena.

“It's definitely a hard one,” Sailor told The Courier Mail.

“We have such a strong roster and the thing is everyone (in the playmaking spine) is younger than me ... Jock (Madden), Ezra (Mam) and ‘Walshy'.

“It's something me and my manager will have to look at as it comes up because I want to get quality NRL minutes.

“As I always say, I have to take opportunities and where that comes, who knows where it might come.”

A versatile utility back, Sailor has not only played as a fullback but also in the halves and outside back positions and was linked with a rumoured move to the Leigh Leopards at the end of last year.

It is understood that his visa to the United Kingdom had even been approved, and the switch was imminent, but the move would never come to fruition.

“I absolutely love the Broncos, but roster-wise it is very hard,” Sailor said.

“That's why, with the opportunities I get, I want to make the most of them. I definitely would like to play as much NRL as possible.

“I am focused on doing my role for the club at the moment but when the time comes (to weigh up his future), we'll see what happens.”