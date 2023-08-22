Former Cronulla Sharks premiership winner Michael Ennis is reportedly being targeted by both the St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly Sea Eagles to join as an assistant coach in 2024.

Currently working in the media for Fox Sports, Ennis has dabbled in assistant coaching around the NRL, but has not yet taken on a full-time job since he gave up playing at the end of 2016.

Ennis, who won a grand final in his final game, started his playing career at the Dragons, and according to The Sydney Morning Herald, could link back up with the club and the coach who he won the 2016 premiership under.

Shane Flanagan will replace the sacked Anthony Griffin at the Red V in 2024, and while it has already been confirmed that Dean Young will join the joint-venture next season after exiting his post at the North Queensland Cowboys under Todd Payten, it's believed that the Dragons' other key assistant Ryan Carr has been sounded out to join Benji Marshall at the Wests Tigers.

The report suggests that if that happens, Flanagan has already met with Ennis and will offer him the role as part of his staff heading into the 2024 season.

The move would mean the Dragons have two ex-dummy halves working under Flanagan, although in different capacities.

Young has been highly regarded for his defensive work in Townsville, and has also received plenty of credit from Wayne Bennett, who had nominated Young as a coach in waiting during his playing days.

Young running defence means Ennis, should he join the Dragons, would take over the attacking side of the coin at the Red V.

Should Carr elect to remain at the Dragons though where he is the current interim coach following Griffin's sacking, it's understood the Manly Sea Eagles are targeting Ennis.

The Sea Eagles have lost Flanagan to the Dragons out of their own assistant coaching ranks, and Anthony Seibold, who will be desperate to guide his side to the finals next year, reportedly has Ennis as the man he wants to land.

It was believed Manly wanted to lure Blake Green back to the club, however, a form reversal in Newcastle is understood to be likely to keep the former half in the Hunter.

It means the spot at Manly will be for Ennis if he wants it, although it's unclear if he wants to move into the full-time assistant coaching game.

As it stands, he works extensively in the media and would have to lighten his commitments there to join any club in such a role.