Kevin Walters has one of his biggest pre-season decisions on his hands after two highly-touted fringe first-graders put their hand up for Brisbane's final roster spot.

The baby Broncos touched up the Wynnum Manly Seagulls 44-12 on Saturday night in the first trial of the season, and two members of the Brisbane spine outshone the rest, leaving hard decisions to be made at Red Hill over the next fortnight.

Tristan Sailor is most definitely one of them, producing three try-assists before crossing for a four-pointer of his own, and admitting post-match how nervous he was before the trial clash.

“I don't tend to get nervous, but this one did feel a little different,” Tristan told News Corp.

“Dad (Wendell Sailor) called me this morning and he was quite emotional.

“He got pretty emotional so he kept it short, but he just said how proud he was of me for pulling on the Broncos jersey and that he respects everything I've done as a man and how proud he was to see me out there.

“To have this Broncos jersey on (means a lot). It's a big achievement not only for myself but my family and friends as well.