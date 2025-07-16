The Origin period is done and we are officially on the run home to Finals.

Every win counts for almost double at this stage given how close the race is for the final spots in the eight.

Round 19 didn't produce a whole lot in terms of upsets but there were some major messages sent by some major title heavyweights.

Where did your team land on our Power Rankings following Round 19?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders had their second bye of the season while the other title heavies had it out over the weekend.

A home game against the Eels this weekend should see them continue their run to the Minor Premiership.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

Melbourne's second half blitz over the Knights reminded us all of what the boys from Melbourne are capable of.

Five second half tries saw them run up a score of 32 points to 14. Trent Loiero's double and four try assists to Jahrome Hughes were highlights on the day.

Melbourne welcome old rivals Manly this weekend back at home. Should be fun.

3. Brisbane Broncos (3)

Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs overcame a "blow up" of sorts to lead their Broncos to a huge win over the Titans.

Ben Hunt's return added a new dimension to the Broncos attack. They are looking very close to the real deal as we approach the real deal stuff.

The Broncos enjoy their last bye of the season this weekend and will return chasing a top four spot.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Bulldogs were forced to grind out a very important win over the Cowboys in Townsville over the weekend.

The Dogs lead 12-8 at halftime and that was all she wrote in terms of point scoring. The game was actually much better than it sounds.

Saturday evening will see them welcome back Lachlan Galvin into the halves as they host the Dragons. Risky stuff from Cameron Ciraldo.

5. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors handled the visiting Tigers team 34 points to 14 on Sunday afternoon. Chanel Harris-Tavita looked a million dollars on the night.

Taine Tuaupiki put in a brilliant shift at the back and looks to have the spot parcelled up until Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns.

A Sunday afternoon trip to Newcastle awaits. Newcastle are missing plenty so this should fall the Warriors way.

6. Penrith Panthers (6)

Penrith rested plenty but still overcame the Eels on Sunday afternoon.

A 20 point to 0 second half saw them blitz their local rivals en route to returning to the top eight.

The Panthers will host Souths on Friday night sans Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo. Given Parra's current form, I'd not be worried.

7. Sydney Roosters (9)

The Roosters rebounded to winning ways with a seven point win over the Dragons.

Daniel Tupou crossed for an early double while Sam Walker, despite a Sin Bin, kicked five goals and landed a field goal.

A short trip to Cronulla to play the Sharks on Friday evening awaits. This is a virtual four pointer with both teams battling for a top eight spot.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly's final bye of the season comes after two solid wins that has them looking Finals bound.

Well, that was before a look at their upcoming fixtures. They travel to Melbourne this weekend to kick off a horror month.

9. Cronulla Sharks (12)

The Sharks recorded a much needed win on Friday night, their first against the Dolphins.

Nicho Hynes had a performance of the week effort while Blayke Brailey continues to show why he is a sure thing as the club's next captain.

The Roosters arrive on Friday evening in a game that may decide both teams season. It is seriously that important.

10. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins had some magical moments on Friday night in the Shire but couldn't hang with a re-energised Sharks outfit.

Herbie Farnworth is the most exiting centre in the game right now. He could be the best centre in the game, flat chat.

A Saturday night home game against the Cowboys should see them return to winning ways. The Hammer will be back after resting post Origin.

11. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys had their moments on Saturday evening against the Dogs but fell 12 points to 8.

Murray Taulagi's 257 run metres show he's back to his best while Scott Drinkwater has his usual attacking masterclass. Otherwise, pretty uninspiring.

The road to Finals looks to be more difficult now than it did last week. An away win over the Dolphins won't hurt.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons took part in an blistering opening 20 minutes against the Roosters. As a neutral it was a lot of fun.

That won't mean much to fans in Red V who saw yet another close loss. This time 31 points to 24. A late try ended their night.

Their season is on the line as they travel to play the Bulldogs this weekend. Time to prove they want it.

13. Newcastle Knights (13)

Newcastle's week went from bad to worse to even worse. They lost 34 points to 12 to the Knights then lost Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Lucas for the season.

The Knights might be better off just moving on from Ponga. Their fans must surely be sick of the games. I am and I don't care how they go.

They'll play at home on Sunday afternoon but it will be hosting the high flying Warriors.

14. Wests Tigers (14)

The Titans travelled to New Zealand looking for a second straight win. Unfortunately all their found was a brutal reality check.

Adam Doueihi has been their best across the past fortnight but not even he could spark anything as his side lost 34 points to 14.

They should bounce back on Sunday afternoon as the Titans come to town.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

Souths season looks over but any chance to make an unlikely Finals charge must start this weekend. Wayne Bennett is the master but not even he can turn this around.

They'll have to overcome Penrith without Cody Walker this weekend as he has been ruled out for their season. I don't love their chances.

16. Parramatta Eels (16)

Trailing 12-10 at halftime against the Panthers, Eels fans would have been forgiven for thinking they were right in their contest with the Premiers.

Unfortunately they'd cop 20 unanswered points and continue their season of misery.

A trip to Canberra this weekend doesn't look as though it'll be too much fun on the field.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

Jojo Fifita's try double was all she wrote for the Titans on Sunday night. They had their moments but were never in it against the Broncos.

Des Hasler's time is surely coming to an end. To not play Alofiana Khan-Pereira is grounds for removal right there/

Any hope they have to salvage their 2025 season must start with a win over the Wests Tigers this weekend.