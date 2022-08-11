Manly Sea Eagles phenom Tom Trbojevic is all but set to be absent from the Kangaroos' backline for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup thanks to the ongoing rehabilitation of his shoulder.

Speaking on the Fox League Podcast, the 2021 Dally M Medal winner expressed doubts about his availability for Mal Meninga's Australian side.

“It’s a medical decision, obviously playing in a World Cup for me is the pinnacle of rugby league," Trbojevic stated.

“But ultimately I’ve got to be first of all picked in that side and then I’ve got to be fully fit."

“A shoulder injury often takes five months before you’re right and I’m not even two-and-a-half months into it, so I don’t think I’m going to be playing again this year."

However, the Manly fullback did not shut the door completely on the chance of representing the green and gold in October, stating that "representing Australia is pretty special, so we’ll just wait and see.”

'Turbo' Tom was sidelined for the remainder of the NRL season during Manly's Round 11 clash with the Parramatta Eels after leaving the field following a shoulder hyper-extension.

With Tom Trbojevic potentially ruled out of representative duties at the end of the year, and an exodus of elegible Kangaroos outside backs opting to play for Island nations, the door may be open for State of Origin stars such as Kalyn Ponga or Matt Burton to fill the void.