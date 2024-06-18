Parramatta Eels second-rower Kelma Tuilagi has altered his plea to no contest over a dangerous throw and will accept a five-match ban.

Tuilagi was hit with a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge from a dangerous throw during the Eels' loss to the Sydney Roosters over the weekend.

The charge came with a four-game penalty for an early guilty plea, or a fifth match if he fought the charge at the NRL judiciary and was found guilty.

Tuilagi had elected to fight at the judiciary and was due to face them on Tuesday evening in an attempt to downgrade the charge, however, he has since changed his plea to no contest.

That has come on the back of a thumb injury, with multiple reports suggesting the Parramatta forward will miss at least five weeks - and likely more.

On the back of that, he has elected that there was no point in attending the judiciary on Tuesday, with a no-contest plea ensuring he simply accepts the penalty he would have copped for a guilty plea.

No contest is a rarely used plea from NRL players, generally when injury plays a part and they are weighing up a fine with an early guilty plea or suspension otherwise.

In a majority of circumstances, it tends to come out for third offence Grade 1 charges carrying either $3000 fines or two-match bans.

Tuilagi - who has been in strong form - will now miss five games, being Round 17 against the Newcastle Knights, Round 18 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Round 19 against the Gold Coast Titans, Round 21 against the Melbourne Storm and Round 22 against the New Zealand Warriors, with byes in Round 16 and 20.

He would be eligible for a return in Round 23 against the Penrith Panthers.