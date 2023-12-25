Canberra Raiders player Troy Dargan has passed away overnight after being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident.

"On behalf of the Dargan family, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news of TJ's tragic passing over night," his player agency, Aria Sports Group, posted on Instagram to notify others of the unfortunate news.

"He and his family were holidaying in the Cook Island where TJ was involved in a motorcycle accident.

"TJ was not only an @ariasportsgroup client but a long time friend and great mate. He is currently a Canberra Raider and formerly a member of Manly Seaeagles, Souths Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels.

"TJ is a beloved son to Troy and Wendy, loving brother to Tamalee and Korokai, and friend to many many others. The family have asked for privacy at this very devastating time.

"TJ will he greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Dargan signed a developmental contract with the Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2024 NRL season after a successful season with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the 2023 NSW Cup.

Before that, he had stints with the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels and played two NRL matches for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2020 season.

Primarily a halfback or five-eighth, he also appeared in two international Tests for the Cook Island in 2019 - one game against South Africa and the other against the United States in World Cup qualification matches.

Manly Sea Eagles five-eighth turned second-rower Josh Schuster posted a tribute to Dargan on the social media post.

"Rip brother ❤️ best bloke," Schuster wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dargan family as they go through this difficult period.