Contracted until the end of the 2024 season, Triston Reilly was released by the Wests Tigers as Benji Marshall decided to overhaul the club's Top 30 roster.

Most considered Reilly's release, along with Brandon Webster-Mansfield, a surprising decision at the end of last year. This came despite him making his NRL debut last season and setting to challenge for a spot in the club's outside back positions.

Now, months later, Reilly has opened up about his stint with the Tigers, his release, and his return to rugby union with the NSW Waratahs.

“It all happened pretty quick,” Reilly said via The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was just disappointing because my goals were to have another year in league and was confident of a stronger year in '24. But things happen.

"I went home for a couple of weeks and ... DC [Waratahs coach Darren Coleman] reached out and said he was keen for me to come back. And I jumped at that.”

Having played for the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs in under-age competitions, the Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup, Reilly switched to rugby union.

He would end up returning to rugby league after a stint with the NSW Waratahs and joined the Wests Tigers in 2022, initially on a train-and-trial contract.

Playing in the centres, Reilly made his NRL debut last season and displayed pace, strength and skill in his three appearances for the club. This included one try, six tackle busts, two line breaks, and an average of 71 running metres per game.

“It was a childhood dream, really, to try and play rugby league," he added.

"I was off contract and I had a bit of interest from the Tigers. I wanted to have a crack at it. To make my NRL debut was a major goal, growing up playing league."

“I had one my favourite years, even though the main team at Tigers only won a few games. But I played a lot of games, I played 20-odd games,” Reilly continued.

“In previous years, I was playing a few games at the Tahs and a few games at Randwick. The amount of footy wasn't enough. But I had a big year last year, just playing consistent footy week-in, week-out.

“I definitely feel I have come back a better player. Just the toughness and physicality of league, I feel like I have brought that back to rugby union.”