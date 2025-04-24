Triple M, one of the biggest radio channels for NRL fans, has revealed two new shows that are sure to excite listeners on their drive home.

Both locally produced Rush Hour shows air weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., are tailor-made for NRL fans, and are hosted by a few familiar voices.

Rugby league commentator and radio veteran Anthony Maroon will host Triple M's Rush Hour across metro and regional NSW.

They will be joined by the likes of former Captain of Paramatta Eels Nathan ‘Hindy' Hindmarsh, four-time NRLW premiership winner Millie Elliott, host of LiSTNR's Willow Talk and Footy Talk Adam Peacock, NRLW's premiership players Sam Bremner and Keeley Davis.

Maroon discussed how exciting the prospect of working with Hindmarsh is, and is looking forward to the new program.

“I'm genuinely pumped to be working with Hindy, we've actually been mates for years – we both wore the blue and gold, he with Parra and me with the Waterloo Waratahs.

But I'm just as excited to be teaming up with some of the best in the NRLW. Millie, Sam, and Keeley bring so much talent and insight. I think listeners are going to love what they bring to the show,” Maroon admitted.

The Rush Hour with Dobbo & Elliott will air across metro and regional Queensland, hosted by existing Triple M regulars and seasoned NRL commentators Ben ‘Dobbo' Dobbin and Elliott Lovejoy.

They will be joined by a rotating lineup of respected NRLW stars, which is sure to give listeners a unique perspective when it comes to rugby league.

The list of stars will include Brisbane Broncos Captain Ali Brigginshaw, Brisbane Broncos' two-time NRLW premiership and Origin winner Romy Teitzel, Gold Coast Titans, Australian Jillaroos, NSW SkyBlues and Indigenous All Stars representative Jaime Chapman, and North Queensland Cowboys NRLW Premiership winner Mackenzie Weale.

“I'm excited to be driving listeners home again in 2025. Rugby league and sport have always been my passion and to be able to share that with listeners on a daily basis is an honour," Dobbo exclaimed.

"Elliot is one of the real good guys in this industry, but make no mistake, we have some very different opinions and we won't be shy to take each other on."

It is clear the demand for NRL content is high, and Triple M intends to capitalise on the games' surging popularity.