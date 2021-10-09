After backing in Michael Maguire for another season, the Tigers are looking to bolster their coaching hierarchy in hope of landing a desired finals finish.

2021 fell as the 10th straight season the Concord club was unable to reach the September action, with changes in both the football department and squad seen as a strong suggestion for the Tigers in the hope of steering back toward the top-eight.

With two seats in Maguire's coaches box available, the club have begun to hold interviews in order to bolster their off-field depths.

Tim Sheens is set to take on a directing role for the 2022 season, while Wayne Collins and Shane Millard have departed the Tigers this off-season.

Their voids are hoping to be filled by experienced heads to support Maguire for next season, with former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan seen as a likely candidate to land one of the two roles on offer.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Wests Tigers have held interviews with the premiership coach as well as former Eels and New Zealand forward Nathan Cayless and ex-NSW Cup coach Ryan Carr.

Flanagan is seen as an ideal assistant to join the Tigers' coaching ranks and could make his return to the NRL after being cut by the Dragons ahead of this season.

The 55-year-old's head coaching ban expires from next season, however with no opening senior coaching role on offer, another assistants gig is likely to be taken.

Cayless is also on the lookout for a new position in the NRL's coaching landscape after being replaced by retired Roosters flyer Brett Morris at Bondi.

Carr has held several roles in a coaching capacity, including a stint with West Yorkshire side Featherstone Rovers in the Championship (Super League second division).