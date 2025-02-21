Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has provided an update on Billy Smith and Egan Butcher's injuries ahead of the final pre-season match as they prepare for Round 1.

Recently re-signing with the club for the foreseeable future, Egan Butcher is still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last May but could be available as early as Round 1.

On the other hand, centre Billy Smith - who has had a history of injuries throughout his career - is unlikely to face the Brisbane Broncos in Round 1 and will instead be available from Round 2 onwards after sustaining an injury at training.

Smith's absence will see the Roosters enter the opening match of the 2025 NRL season with a different centre pairing: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia. This comes fter Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii departed the club at the end of last year.

"Egan's return date is Round 1 or Round 2 and so is Billy Smith from last year's injuries but everyone else is right to go," Robinson said.

"(Mark Nawaqanitawase) could play wing tomorrow and he'd be fine. I wanted to see what other positions he could adapt to.

"We've played him at centre and fullback and we're trialling out what other positions he can play throughout the season as well.

"Wing, that's an easy choice. It's the other position that he gives us an opportunity there at left centre and also as a backup fullback for Ted [James Tedesco]."

In their final NRL Pre-Season Challenge match on Sunday, the Roosters will face the Newcastle Knights and have named a team filled with all of their stars, including James Tedesco, Angus Crichton, Connor Watson and Lindsay Collins.

Sandon Smith and Chad Townsend remain in the halves, while Benaiah Ioelu has been named off the interchange bench and could potentially be used as the utility off the interchange bench for Round 1.

Other team changes have Siua Wong listed at lock, while English international Victor Radley has slotted into the back-row in what could be another positional change, with Egan Butcher unlikely to return until Round 2.

"I liked the way that the team managed the game. I felt like the attitude and our discipline was good," Robinson said, reflecting on their match against the Dragons ahead of their second pre-season match.

"We put ourselves in a position to ask some questions. We just didn't ask any questions and I felt like our contact should have been better."

Projected Round 1 Team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Robert Toia 4. Mark Nawaqanitawase 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Chad Townsend 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Blake Steep 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Siua Wong 17. De La Salle Va'a