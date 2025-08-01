The Sydney Roosters have still not signed veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

That is the assertion of coach Trent Robinson, who squashed speculation in recent weeks over changes to the deal, or whether it has already been signed.

Cherry-Evans has been linked with a move to Bondi ever since he confirmed his departure from the Manly Sea Eagles a number of months ago, but as yet, there has been no official progress to a deal being signed.

At every juncture, coach Robinson has confirmed that, while discussions have been had, nothing has been signed.

Last week, it was revealed by some sections of the media that the deal had changed from a two-year playing contract to a one-year deal with a coaching component added beyond 2026.

The Roosters, who are also balancing the future of Sam Walker, Sandon Smith and Hugo Savala though, say nothing has changed.

Robinson went as far as to label the chat around the future of the long-term Queensland captain a 'sideshow'.

“There is no update,” he said. “I know it's definitely a talking point. But that is a bit of a sideshow to what really matters.

“Nothing has been signed or anything like that. Those conversations will take place when they need to.

“This week is not the week either. I don't think we are going to agree to anything or sign anything this week. That will come in its due course.

“Both of our focuses are on the footy.”

While Cherry-Evans is still expected to sign with the tri-colours to finish his career, the Roosters will still have significant questions to answer given their performance this year, which has been well ahead of pre-season expectations.

While the majority expected the Roosters to struggle owing to injury issues and their enormous exodus of players at the end of 2024, that hasn't been the case for the tri-colours, who are still in the mix for a top-eight spot.

For that to become a reality, though, they may need to get the better of Cherry-Evans and the Sea Eagles in a crunch game, played in Gosford, this weekend.