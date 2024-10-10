Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson and his wife were airlifted to hospital after spending time at a property at the Hunter Valley where they were involved in a gas explosion.

Despite the horrific incident that occurred on Monday night at the NSW Hunter Valley, the two have exited the hospital and are now recovering back at home.

It is understood that the gas explosion happened while they were cooking dinner and they were doused in cold water after the accident.

"I just got off the phone to John Quayle, the former boss of the rugby league who was one of the owners of the farm where this happened," journalist Danny Weidler said on 9News.

"Trent Robinson and his wife Sandra were at the property...they were cooking dinner on Monday night when a barbecue gas bottle exploded.

"Trent Robinson and his wife were injured and suffered burns to their arms. Both were doused in cold water immediately (and) ambulances and the Westpac rescue helicopter were sent to the property.

"The critical care medical team airlifted the couple to John Hunter hospital. Trent's wife Sandra was kept there for a night. Trent was there for a couple of nights because when there are gas injuries, monitoring of the lungs has to be taken care of as well.

"John Quayle and his wife were not injured, thankfully (and) fortunately Trent Robinson is back home recovering with his wife Sanda."

Robinson recently came to the end of the 12th season as head coach of the Sydney Roosters as they made it through to the preliminary final before bowing out to the Melbourne Storm.

A three-time premiership-winning coach, he will face a difficult task in 2025 with no Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - Brandon Smith and Sam Walker will also be out for the first half of the season due to injuries.