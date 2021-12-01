New South Wales NSW Blues superstar Tom Trbojevic has completed a remarkable 2022 season by being awarded the Brad Fittler Medal.

The honour, which recognises the efforts of NSW rugby league players across all levels and competitions, was awarded to 'Turbo' after a player vote at the conclusion of this year's State of Origin series.

Trbojevic, an obvious standout throughout the 2021 Origin series, was very privileged to have been crowned the award.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 1.5

Tries 1.4

Try Assists 6.5

Tackle Breaks

Trbojevic was a standout for the Blues during their romp of the Maroons in the opening two games of this year's Origin series, despite playing out of position at centre.

"I've always admired Brad Fittler; he's a legend of the game and has done it all for NSW and now to be coached by him and win an award named after him is something special," Trbojevic said.

"It's pretty surreal, I'm very honoured."

In addition to the Brad Fittler Medal, the 25-year-old centre this year claimed the Wally Lewis Medal for State of Origin player of the series, Dally M Medal for the NRL's best player during the season, and The Players' Champion by the Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA), which is the player-voted version of the Dally M Medal.

It also goes without saying that Trbojevic swept the Manly Sea Eagles' club awards night.

Meanwhile, Blues teammate Latrell Mitchell took home the True Blue award, which is voted on by the coaching staff and goes to a player who displays qualities upon which team culture is built.