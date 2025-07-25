After previous reports indicated that Luke Garner was on the verge of signing elsewhere for 2026, the Penrith Panthers have made it clear that he will see out the remainder of his contract.\r\n\r\nCurrently signed until the end of 2026, Garner was previously granted permission by the club to explore his options elsewhere as early as June and found himself linked to at least three rival New South Wales teams.\r\n\r\nAttracting the interest of the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons, Zero Tackle revealed earlier in the week that the Manly Sea Eagles were also interested in the back-rower's services.\r\n\r\nHowever, the club's CEO, Matt Cameron and coach Ivan Cleary have made it clear that the premiership-winner will not be let go early and have come to a mutual agreement.\r\n\r\n"My understanding is he is staying, which is great," coach Ivan Cleary said on Thursday.\r\n\r\n"We always wanted him to stay. It was just one of the situations where if he can have a look and extend then you maybe think about it.\r\n\r\n"But we're really happy, he is playing great footy and looking forward to the future with him. He has been really good for us, which we've needed."\r\n\r\nPlaying in either the back-row or in the centres, Garner has long been on the fringe of Penrith's first-grade side for much of his stint with the club since arriving at the start of 2023 following a five-year stint with the Wests Tigers.\r\n\r\nSince making the switch, he has featured in 43 matches (14 in 2025) but has also been hampered by injuries during his time at the foot of the mountain.