Penrith Panthers\u00a0back-rower\u00a0Luke Garner has found the interest of yet another NRL team as he is unlikely to see out the remainder of his contract with his current club.\r\n\r\nPlaying in either the back-row or in the centres, Garner has long been on the fringe of Penrith's first-grade side for much of his stint with the club since arriving at the start of 2023 following a five-year stint with the\u00a0Wests Tigers.\r\n\r\nSince making the switch, he has only featured in 43 matches (14 in 2025) but has also been hampered by injuries during his time at the foot of the mountains.\r\n\r\nCurrently signed until the end of 2026,\u00a0reports have emerged as of late that he was granted permission to negotiate with rival teams before November 1 and is on the verge of signing elsewhere.\r\n\r\nPreviously linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons,\u00a0Zero Tackle\u00a0understands that another club has entered the race for his services.\r\n\r\nAccording to multiple sources, the Manly Sea Eagles have joined the race to secure Garner's services, who has close ties with several players at the club due to spending his junior years at the Northern Beaches side.\r\n\r\nThis includes star fullback Tom Trbojevic, with whom he won the Under-20s Grand Final in 2015.\r\n\r\nWhile the Panthers are focused on their off-contract players at the end of this season, such as\u00a0Daine Laurie\u00a0and\u00a0Harrison Hassett, the side will need to shift their attention soon to retaining the players off-contract at the end of the 2026\u00a0NRL\u00a0season.\r\n\r\nAs it stands, the Panthers have seven players that will hit the open market and will be available to speak with rival teams from November 1, including\u00a0Liam Henry,\u00a0Lindsay Smith,\u00a0Jack Cole\u00a0and\u00a0Scott Sorensen.