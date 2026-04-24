Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller has turned his back on a second way out of the Dolphins, rejecting an offer from the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League.\n\nFuller, who has been playing second fiddle to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at the Dolphins in 2026, has had his future under the microscope in recent times.\n\nThe 29-year-old is understood to have a clause in his contract which, if a certain salary is reached, allows him to depart the Dolphins immediately.\n\nThe fullback has already rejected the Dragons who came knocking earlier this year, with the Red V refusing to add 2027 to a potential deal.\n\nFuller was unwilling to move his life for half a season, with the reason behind the Dragons' refusal now obvious as they close on the signing of Scott Drinkwater from the North Queensland Cowboys.\n\nFuller has now also rejected Warrington who offered him a three-year deal believed to be worth a little over $550,000 AUD per year.\n\nNews Corp are reporting the reason bubbled down to Fuller not wanting to move his family halfway around the world, with the talent instead to continue taking chances on an NRL career.\n\nIt's believed the Dolphins have now tabled a deal to Fuller for the next two years, although it's unclear if he will stay at the club.\n\nThe NRL has two new clubs entering in 2027 and 2028, with the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs to become teams 18 and 19.\n\nIt's believed the Bears have already approached Fuller, although whether he is willing to move across the country remains to be seen.\n\nHis chances of staying in Redcliffe may depend on his use through the rest of the year, with Kristian Woolf's side - who have performed below expectations - believed to be ready to shake things up on Saturday afternoon, with Fuller a good chance of playing in Wellington against the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nA two-year extension with the Dolphins though would see him unable to become a foundation player for either Perth or PNG.