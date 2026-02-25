Chad Townsend has reassured everyone he is “feeling fine” after a mid-flight medical episode forced paramedics to escort him off a plane bound for Los Angeles from Sydney.
The Sharks premiership winner was travelling to the United States ahead of Round 1 in Las Vegas when he began feeling unwell during the flight.
Passengers were asked to remain seated while paramedics assisted him off.
It's understood Townsend fainted after experiencing a sudden wave of symptoms; the incident was not related to alcohol and has since received treatment and is said to be recovering well.
In a message to fans, Townsend explained what happened.
“Hey guys, on the plane today I started to feel lightheaded and nauseous, I then started to get hot and cold flushes followed by constant sweating.
“I got up to go to the toilet and then fainted.
“The whole ordeal was a little scary, but I just wanted to let everyone know I am feeling fine now and looking forward to Round 1 here in Vegas!”
Despite the scare, Townsend is ready to watch the season opener and be a part of the Vegas fanfare this weekend.
