With the off-season comes the usual troupes.

Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.

Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL second rower rankings from 2023.

Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best second rower outright.

Anyone looking for Tohu Harris or Cam Murray, they are ineligible here and will be discussed when the top ten lock forwards are released.

Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.

This was extremely difficult. The original shortlist was 18. So if your favourite missed out, I am indeed the worst person ever.

Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.

Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.

Who am I? Just a fan.

With that said, below are the top 10 NRL second-rowers based purely and totally on 2023:

Honourable mentions:Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Hudson Young, Eliesa Katoa, Connelly Lemuelu