News broke on Wednesday morning that Eels, Origin and Kangaroos winger Zac Lomax is looking at six weeks on the sidelines.
This puts his Origin One chances in real doubt.
The series opener is on the 28th of May, meaning he would likely get just the one game to press his claim. At best!
If fully fit, Lomax holds onto his Origin spot on the wing. That said, right now it looks very doubtful that he'll be able to run out onto Suncorp Stadium.
We're assuming Brian To'o is fully fit and picked. I'm also locking Latrell Mitchell into the centres with Stephen Crichton.
Below we look at five potential replacements for Zac Lomax:
6. Honourable Mention: Dylan Edwards
James Tedesco is in pretty red, hot form right now. This despite his team sitting at the wrong end of the table. A Tedesco return with Dylan Edwards shifting to the wing has some merit.
Edwards played well on the wing for the Kangaroos and it does allow Laurie Dailey to bring in a ready made captain in Tedesco. Jake Trbojevic looks at long odds to be selected.
I can’t believe that Edwards is better than thirty full-time NRL wingers.
Tommy T is too fragile to pick. He may well already be ruled out by injury, anyway.
Reuben Garrick – doesn’t do too much for me, but I think he would be solid.
Xerri – yes I’d like to see him at centre with Crichton moving out one slot. Good idea!
Best ? I haven’t been as impressed with him as with Xerri, but I wouldn’t moan.
Burton ? Same as for Best, but he the optimum #14.
I’d go Xerri.
… and I would also consider Grant Anderson from the Storm, after he ran in three tries playing on the wing, last weekend. Born in Belmont, just outside Newcastle, so he should be quite eligible to wear a blue jersey.