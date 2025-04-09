News broke on Wednesday morning that Eels, Origin and Kangaroos winger Zac Lomax is looking at six weeks on the sidelines.

This puts his Origin One chances in real doubt.

The series opener is on the 28th of May, meaning he would likely get just the one game to press his claim. At best!

If fully fit, Lomax holds onto his Origin spot on the wing. That said, right now it looks very doubtful that he'll be able to run out onto Suncorp Stadium.

We're assuming Brian To'o is fully fit and picked. I'm also locking Latrell Mitchell into the centres with Stephen Crichton.

Below we look at five potential replacements for Zac Lomax:

