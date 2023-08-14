With three rounds remaining, we are absolutely blessed as fans in 2023.

Penrith and Brisbane are in a straight shootout for the minor premiership, while the battle for the top four is red hot.

We also have ten sides in very real contention for the eight, with another two just holding on.

Every game this weekend feels like a four-pointer, with the Cowboys and Sharks headlining a ridiculous round of footy.

Before we get there though, we look back to an action packed Round 24. Although we lacked the upsets of rounds gone-by, some score-lines really dented finals hopes.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 24?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith were far from their high flying best on Thursday night but still managed to record a comfortable win over a desperate Sea Eagles side. Sans their five-eight too no less.

Sunia Turuva probably confirmed his status as 2023's rookie of the year with a monster performance. His wing partner Brian To'o was almost as good.

Penrith are cruising right now but may not be able to rest players due to Brisbane keeping pace. They should walk the Titans this weekend.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

Broncos fans partied in the Gabba stands on Friday night as their side put on a show for the ages.

It would be easier to list the players who weren't incredible on the night but special mentions must go to Billy Walters, Ezra Mam and Herbie Farnworth.

Brisbane have the bye this weekend, setting up a mouth watering final fortnight. They'll likely need the Panthers to slip up due to points differential but a Minor Premiership shot is not out of the question.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors didn't reach their recent peaks against the Tigers yet still put on a show and recorded a comfortable win.

Addin Fonua-Blake is the form prop of the competition right now. If it weren't for his halfback, and a head gear wearing Newcastle fullback, he might be the form player of the competition, any position.

The Warriors host the broken Sea Eagles on Friday night in a game that should all but secure a top four spot. Absolutely incredible.

4. Newcastle Knights (5)

Newcastle are the most entertaining side in the competition right now. They ran in seven tries to one on Sunday afternoon and Kalyn Ponga didn't even need to play overly well.

Tyson Gamble and Jackson Hastings are the surprise packet halves partnership of the season. I cannot tell you how happy I am that Hastings seems to have avoided serious injury.

Jack Hetherington, Leo Thompson and Kurt Mann all crossed for rare tries during Sunday's party in the hunter. They host Souths this weekend in a huge clash. This will show where Newcastle are really at.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm bounced back from last week's loss by totally and utterly thumping the Raiders to the tune of 48 points to two.

All the big names fired yet again. Grant, Hughes, Munster, Meaney. Even Christian Welch crossed for a try, such was the party in the Victorian capital.

I still maintain that the Storm can worry both of the big boys, should they be fully fit and firing. Ryan Papenhuyzen continues to move closer to a return to the top grade too.

6. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks have now settled into a role best described as "probable best of the rest". They sit well beyond the top five sides but otherwise are travelling well.

They did the number on a Titans outfit needing to win to keep their Finals hopes aside. Ronaldo Mulitalo had a near perfect game upon his return. Braydon Trindall is looking more at home with every passing week.

The Sharks head to Townsville for a near must win clash. Not in terms of just competition points but belief that they can beat the good sides.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys had a very well timed bye this weekend. It allowed them to lick their wounds after losing to the Broncos and rest up prior to hosting the Sharks.

Thursday's showdown is must win. If they lose, they'll lose control of their destiny. A huge win could bring them almost level pegging with the Sharks. Huge!

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (10)

The Bunnies were far from their best on Saturday afternoon but were more than able to handle the poor old Dragons.

Alex Johnston crossed for a double because, of course he did. Cody Walker showed signs of returning to his best, as did a certain fullback.

Souths face an extremely difficult road trip this weekend when they head to Newcastle. They start favourites but I'm not sure how.

9. Canberra Raiders (6)

The Raiders were awful on Sunday afternoon in losing 48-2 to the Storm.

With the greatest of respects to this Canberra side, there isn't a side in the eight not hoping to draw Canberra in the Finals.

I swear Jordan Rapana set out to be sin binned on the day.

10. Sydney Roosters (11)

The Roosters continued their late surge for the Finals with a big win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

All of the big guns are finally firing. Keary, Tedesco and Manu were all great. That said it was the unheralded Drew Hutchison who was best on ground on the night. Nat Butcher was also very good.

They travel, albeit not very far, to play the broken Eels on Friday night. A win will certainly have sides looking over their shoulder.

11. Parramatta Eels (9)

The Eels season ended on Friday night. Not only did they cop the dreaded 50 points but they now need a staggering amount of results to go their way to play Finals footy.

Mitch Moses broken jaw will end his season and summed up the night. They stood and watched Herbie Farnworth moonwalk in a try.

It hasn't been the season everyone expected for 2022's runner up. They host the Roosters on Friday night in a match that now looks for pride only.

12. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Manly were desperately unlucky on Thursday night not to have pushed Penrith to the final siren. A horror call from our friends in the bunker proved pivotal in the loss.

That said, Manly had more than enough chances throughout the season to not be relying on luck and results elsewhere. Their season now looks done.

A trip across the Tasman to face the red hot Warriors looms as a rough task.

13. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans had a massive weekend off the field but couldn't fire on the field when it mattered most.

Tino and Fifita have re-signed with the club for the long-term, and were their teams best two players on Friday evening in a horror loss to the Sharks.

Their season has petered out after promising so much. Their attention now turns to Des Hasler's arrival and 2024.

14. The Dolphins (14)

The Dolphins good form now feels like a long, long time ago. Truthfully, because it was.

Jamayne Isaako has been a real highlight this season. His ability to find the try line despite his side's run of horrible form has to be commended.

They do have a very winnable game this weekend when they travel to play the Tigers. They're running out of troops though and start as outsiders.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Dogs are lucky I refuse to move sides up who haven't won in a while. Make no mistake, they're the worst team in the competition right now.

They were absolutely horrible against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. You'd think they'd want to avenge a huge loss to the same club just weeks earlier.

I try to find something positive but there was nothing to like here for the blue and whites. Their fans deserve better.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

The Dragons are limping toward the finish line but they're doing so with pride.

A loss to the Bunnies here was very much expected but they were right in this until the 71st minute. Small victories at this time of the year.

They look to have done enough to avoid coming last. Not much to crow about but again, small victories.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

It's only my reluctance to reward teams who haven't won in a long time that sees the Tigers remain in 17th. Make no mistake, their better than the Dogs right now.

They had their moments in New Zealand against a red hot Warriors side. They just lacked that quality when it mattered most.

The wooden spoon looks almost certainly to remain at the club, which is a shame but probably not unjust.