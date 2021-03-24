Parramatta powerhouse Maika Sivo’s barnstorming double on Thursday night – including an unforgettable late match-winner to sink Melbourne – was the latest chapter in rugby league’s rich narrative of big men starring on the flank.

The 105kg Sivo is carrying the torch passed on by modern era tearaways such as Eels predecessor Semi Radradra, Wests Tigers freight train Taniela Tuiaki and the irrepressible John Hopoate.

In the first edition of Zero Tackle’s Top 8, WILL EVANS from This Warriors Life ranks the greatest wing behemoths the game has produced.

