Days away from hitting the open market, Manly Sea Eagles star fullback Tom Trbojevic has made an official decision on his future amid constant speculation of a move to the Super League.\n\nFor the past few months, the $1.3 million-a-season fullback's future has been continually up in the air with reports emerging that he was looking at options to take his talents overseas with the London Broncos and Warrington Wolves being two interested parties.\n\nHowever, the 2021 Dally M Player of the Year has decided to keep his talents in the NRL, inking a one-year contract extension with the Manly Sea Eagles until the end of the 2027 season.\n\n"I'm so pleased to be staying at Manly for at least another two seasons. This club is such a big part of my life and always will be,” Trbojevic said.\n\n“I want to be the best I can be next season, and that will be my focus over the next few months in pre-season.\n\n“I think the future looks bright here at Manly and it's great to have my new contract put to bed.”