Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has been linked with a sensational exit from the Northern Beaches, with the fullback reportedly being offered to several other teams.

One of the NRL's biggest stars, Trbojevic, remains contracted at the Sea Eagles until the end of 2026, but could potentially depart the NRL earlier than anyone ever expected.

Free to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November 1, the $1.3 million-a-season fullback's future has been up in the air for some time due to the constant injuries he has suffered throughout his career.

Now, the 2021 Dally M Player of the Year has found himself linked with a new move as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

According to All Out Rugby League, Super League teams have been informed that Trbojevic is open to joining the competition for the 2027 season, and a move overseas is picking up speed.

The update in Trbojevic's future comes after reports earlier this season revealed that he was closing in on a new deal alongside his older brother, Jake Trbojevic, which would keep him at the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

“I don't want to let people down. It's what I value, and I know I'm paid very well and haven't played enough footy to justify what I've been paid," he told AAP in August.

"I'll sit down at the end of the year and work all that out. I'm not really too focused on it right now.

"I understand I'm not going to be paid the same amount that I'm worth now."

Debuting in 2015, 'Tommy Turbo' has scored 111 tries in 170 NRL games and has also represented Australia in seven international matches and the New South Wales Blues on 10 occasions.