The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly closing in on signing two of their best players on new contracts as they prepare for life without skipper and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.\r\n\r\nStill reeling from the loss of Cherry-Evans, who will depart the club at the end of 2025 and is all but confirmed to be linking up with the Sydney Roosters on a one-year contract, there is finally set to be some good news to celebrate at the Northern Beaches.\r\n\r\nFree to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November 1, Jake and Tom Trbojevic are set to land new contracts as they run off contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season.\r\n\r\nHaving opened contract negotiations with both Jake and Tom at the beginning of June, the Trbojevic brothers are now closing in on new deals that will keep them at the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2027 and 2028 seasons respectively, per News Corp.\r\n\r\nWhile Tom will be handed a multi-year extension, Jake, a former captain of the NSW Blues, which saw them win the 2024 State of Origin series, will only be extended for a further 12 months and is likely to hang up the boots on his career in the very near future.\r\n\r\nAccording to the publication, the brother's manager, Paul Sutton, will meet with the club's CEO, Tony Mestrov, this week to finalise the deal and the fine details in the contracts.\r\n\u201cEvery now and then you think about retirement but I still love playing footy, that's what keeps me motivated,\u201d Tom said in an interview with Channel Nine recently.\r\n\u201cI'd love to play six or seven years but I understand I haven't quite been on the field enough to warrant saying that at the moment.\u201d