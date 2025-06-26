Tom Trbojevic has spoken candidly about his recent shift from fullback to centre at Manly, conceding the decision was disappointing but ultimately understandable as the Sea Eagles look to revive their faltering season.

With injuries continuing to plague his career and young gun Lehi Hopoate impressing at the back, Trbojevic admitted the move stung but said he's accepted the change for the good of the team.

“I'd be lying to say it wasn't disappointing to hear that,” he said on Channel Nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I've played fullback for a long time at this club and I love playing that position but for now I've come to terms with it.”

Trbojevic praised Hopoate's form and backed the coaching staff's decision, saying “that's what they feel is best for the team and I'm happy to do what's best for the team.”

His demotion follows what has been described as a confronting feedback session run by coach Anthony Seibold.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some players reportedly struggled with the honesty session, Trbojevic welcomed the challenge.

“Some things you hear from a coach you don't love hearing but you need to hear them,” he said. “I think everyone's come to terms with what they've been told and now that's about going and actioning it.”

Injuries have cast a long shadow over Trbojevic's career in recent seasons, and he revealed he has questioned whether he can continue.

“Every now and then you think about retirement but I still love playing footy, that's what keeps me motivated,” he said.

“I'd love to play six or seven years but I understand I haven't quite been on the field enough to warrant saying that at the moment.”

He also shut down suggestions that Daly Cherry-Evans' looming departure has impacted the squad's form.

While sad to see the captain go, Trbojevic said the team has moved on and is focused on turning things around with new signing Jamal Fogarty stepping into the halves.

“I want to be back out there, playing good footy, winning footy games and playing at the back end of the year,” Trbojevic said.