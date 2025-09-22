Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic could be set to make one of the shock calls of the decade, with the 28-year-old mulling over a rival contract offer.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Sydney Morning Herald, Trbojevic has been offered a two-year deal by the Sam Burgess-led Warrington Wolves, which would see the 2021 Dally M-winner head over to the Super League from 2027.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_143297" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 04: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles makes a break during the round one NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs at 4 Pines Park on March 04, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe deal is expected to be less than what the Sea Eagles are offering; however, Trbojevic has reportedly felt disrespected by his club after they dropped their contract offer from $900,000 to $750,000, which has the star fullback contemplating his future elsewhere.\r\n\r\nTrbojevic was set to push back an offer from the Super League last week after verbally agreeing to a three-year extension worth around $2.55-2.7 million to keep him at the Sea Eagles until 2029.\r\n\r\nWith the original offer now having been revised, the Sea Eagles will need to work hard to regain Trbojevic's trust, before the Wolves snatch the star fullback.\r\n\r\nHe is yet to make a formal decision, but is reportedly seriously considering the Super League switch, which would spell doom for the Sea Eagles' future.