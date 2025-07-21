As the role of Todd Payten remains under threat, a surprising candidate is reportedly waiting in the wings if the club decide to part ways with the North Queensland Cowboys head coach.

Winless for the past three weeks, the Cowboys have failed to live up to expectations this season and remain near the bottom of the ladder with six wins, tied with the Dragons, Knights and Rabbitohs.

However, unlike the three other teams, they have not struggled with injuries and have several international and State of Origin representatives on their roster, including Reuben Cotter, Reece Robson, and Murray Taulagi.

Preparing to take on the Dragons this week in a must-win clash, Todd Payten is reportedly inching closer and closer to losing his job at Townsville despite leading them to a Semi-Final in 2024.

With Payten's immediate future in doubt, Cronulla Sharks and QLD Maroons assistant Josh Hannay has emerged as the leading candidate to potentially take over his duties if the club decides to go in a change of direction.

"I think the blowtorch really is on this fella, Toddy Payten," The Daily Telegraph's Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

"The CEO Jeff Reibel is leaving at the end of the season. I'm hearing that they might be looking to reset and rebuild.

Fox Sports reporter James Hooper added, "I think you're mail is right Buzz. I think the people that make the decisions at the Cowboys have been quietly sounding out people for a period of time."

"The strong mail is that Josh Hannay who is currently the assistant coach at Cronulla, he played for the Cowboys as well as the QLD Maroons (will replace him).

"I think that all of the jobs that are to be available, that will probably be his preference with the roster that they've got and the history and DNA he has with the club."