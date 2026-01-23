Gold Coast Titans youngster Cooper Bai is reportedly weighing up backflipping on a move to the Melbourne Storm.

The impressive young lock forward made his NRL debut in Round 27 of the 2025 season against the Wests Tigers, and is set for more action this year as Josh Hannay looks to rapidly rebuild the Titans.

The amount of minutes he could see took a turn at the end of this week too, with confirmation prop Jaimin Jolliffe has suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Bai, per a Code Sports report though, is close to signing with the Melbourne Storm for 2027 and beyond, but is now having second thoughts.

As it stands, Melbourne has already added Dolphins second-rower Oryn Keeley for 2027, while Jack Hetherington and Davvy Moale have joined for 2026. Moale will leave at the end of 2026 to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The club is looking to rebuild their own forward pack after two straight grand final losses, with the Victorian-based outfit losing Nelson Asofa-Solomona for 2026, while the long-term future of Tui Kamikamica and Shawn Blore remains up in the air.

Bai would be an exceptional signing for the Storm as they look to future-proof the club, but the report suggests coach Hannay and head of football Scott Sattler have held emergency meetings with Bai in a bid to retain his services on the glitter strip.

The Titans are understandably desperate to retain his signature, despite the report suggesting Bai, now 19 years of age, has one foot out the door at the club.

Bai played for the Queensland under-19 side this year and reportedly told the Titans of his intentions to join the Storm prior to Christmas, but he is yet to sign.

It's understood the Titans have offered a three-year deal to Bai, which would keep him at Robina until the end of 2029.

The Sydney Roosters were also interested, but dropped out under the understanding that his signature in Melbourne was done.