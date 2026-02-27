The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed rising star and likely Round 1 debutant Siale Faeamani has joined the club's Top 30.\n\nFaeamani moved from the Penrith Panthers to the south east Queensland club during the off-season, with his road to the top blocked in the west of Sydney by the likes of Brian To'o, Paul Alamoti and Thomas Jenkins.\n\nCompared to To'o as a rising talent, Faeamani played impressively in the Gold Coast's pre-season trials as Josh Hannay begins a new era for the outfit.\n\nThe young gun came from the clouds to be in consideration for Round 1, and all reports suggest he will win the race for a jersey.\n\nIn another sign of his rapid rise, the Titans have now confirmed his deal has been promoted to the Top 30.\n\n"I really wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I don't regret anything… I've really enjoyed my time here since making the move to the Gold Coast," he said in a club statement confirming the news.\n\n"It would mean the world to debut, especially for my family with everything they've done for me in the past and all the sacrifices they've made."\n\nThe former Panther, who also spent time at the Warriors, will likely win the race for a spot ahead of Jaylan De Groot in Round 1 following the off-season departure of Alofiana Khan-Pereira to the Warriors.\n\nJosh Hannay said the rising star's growth has been impressive.\n\n"Siale has shown tremendous growth since joining the club and thoroughly deserves to join our top 30 squad," he said.\n\n"He's a powerful outside back with a great work ethic and is a much-loved character in our Titans squad.\n\n"He's worked extremely hard over the pre-season and is right in the mix to achieve his NRL dream in Round 1."\n\nThe Titans clash with the Cronulla Sharks in the opening round of the campaign.