The Gold Coast Titans have continued their roster overhaul, but instead of axing another star, they'll be keeping one on.

According to AAP, outside back Phillip Sami is expected to remain with the Titans in 2026, with new coach Josh Hannay making it clear he wants the experienced flyer in his plans.

Reports had circulated suggesting Sami was free to negotiate elsewhere, but his manager Paul Hogan told AAP those claims were off the mark.

“We were never at any stage given formal permission by the Titans to negotiate with other clubs for next year,” Hogan said.

“Phil has had several conversations with Josh Hannay about 2026, and Josh made it clear he wanted him at the club. I spoke with Josh yesterday, and he reiterated to me that he wanted Phil on board.”

Hogan confirmed Sami is enthusiastic about the opportunity to work under Hannay.

“Phil is really looking forward to being coached by Josh and taking his game to another level,” he said.

Sami remains under contract through 2026 but will become a free agent for 2027 on November 1. His camp intends to wait until pre-season before making any long-term calls.