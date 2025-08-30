The Gold Coast Titans have seen a few names enter transfer talks this year, including David Fifita, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and Jayden Campbell.

It now looks like we could see yet another Titan on his way out of Queensland, following an unexpected cap squeeze at the club.

This time, it's 2025 recruit Reagan Campbell Gillard, who will most likely be forced to make way in 2026.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Titans are considering severing ties with ‘RCG,' with the hope that they can ease salary cap pressures after this year.

The move would open the door for a surprise Super League move, with St Helens reportedly keen on his signature.

The club is keen on securing a prop, which has made Campbell-Gillard an option of interest moving forward.

Sources close to the club have indicated their current salary cap situation is a “mess,” with Fifita, Brian Kelly, and Phillip Sami all granted permission to talk to rivals.

His current contract is around $500,00 a season, and would clear up a substantial amount of cap room should he be let go.

At this stage, he has not been granted permission to talk with rival clubs, but it's expected he will be soon.