Debuting in 2022, the Gold Coast Titans NRLW side saw great success in their first season, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Although with the abundance of success, it became crucial for a full-time coach for the female side.

Former Jillaroos captain, Karyn Murphy, has been announced as the new coach of the Titans NRLW team.

The announcement came on Wednesday as Titans CEO Steve Mitchell explained the need for a devoted senior manager.

“As the only female head coach in NRLW competition, we believe Karyn’s work in this space will provide will inspire new and developing female coaches within the game," Mitchell said, via the club's announcement.

“Karyn is an icon of our game and someone who is highly respected for what she has achieved and we are thrilled that she will be joining us

Securing the future of Women's Rugby League on the Coast ✊ https://t.co/Q6q4eoEXtF — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) May 4, 2022

"Having Karyn dedicated full-time to our programs will allow us to grow both our high performance and pathway programs, while also allowing her the time to build strong relationships with our players, our elite youth and their families."

Murphy, who represented Australia and Queensland throughout a 15-year career, will be replacing outgoing coach Jamie Feeney.

Feeney, who coached the female side during their debut campaign, shared his thanks with the club.

“I want to thank the Titans Legion and the wider community for their support and I hope to get along to games to support the team in the future," he said.

The Titans have also confirmed NRL great Matt Geyer as Murphy's assistant.

"Matty Geyer is a wonderful coach and obviously had an esteemed career as a player in Melbourne and is now up here working at Marymount and at Currumbin," Mitchell said.

"My exposure with Matt was with his development work with young players. The standards that he sets, the values that he's got... he's a real man that wants to build community.

"His value set is super important to what we've got and he's been working with Karyn with things aside involving just footy, so their relationship is strong and they are suited in a lot of ways together."