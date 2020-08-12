Gold Coast Titans prop Shannon Boyd has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract and will retire to the family farm in Cowra.

Boyd was touted as a star signing for the Gold Coast club after leaving the Canberra Raiders at the end of 2018 but serious injuries limited Boyd’s appearances for the Titans to just 14 games.

“Shannon has been frustrated by injuries preventing him from being able to deliver his best footy at the Titans, and because of that, he asked the Club for a release from his contract to return home to country NSW,” said Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said on the club website.

“This was obviously a tough decision for Shannon, but one that he has made in the best interests of his family.

“We wish nothing but the best for Shannon and his young family, and we thank them for the contribution they have made to the Gold Coast Titans.”