The Gold Coast Titans have announced the release of forward Bryce Cartwright, effective immediately.

The 25-year old is keen to continue his career in New South Wales and will now explore his options for 2021.

Cartwright has played 112 NRL games, including 43 for the Titans after crossing to the club from Penrith in 2018.

Gold Coast released the following statement on the matter on Thursday afternoon.

“The Gold Coast Titans have today confirmed the departure of Bryce Cartwright from the club,” the statement reads.

“In recent weeks, Bryce has indicated to the club that his preference is to continue his career in New South Wales. As such, the Titans have arrived at an agreement with Bryce to release him from his contractual obligations with immediate effect which will allow him to explore his options for the 2021 season and beyond.

“Bryce arrived on the Gold Coast prior to the 2018 season and since that time has made 43 senior appearances for the Titans.

“We would like to thank Bryce for his service to the Gold Coast Titans and wish him well for the next stage of his career.”