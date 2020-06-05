Gold Coast are pushing to secure Wests Tigers fullback Corey Thompson before the two sides meet on Sunday, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Titans are close to securing the out-of-favour 30-year old from the Tigers bench into their No. 1 jersey.

Thompson’s agent Mario Tartak of Crown Sports International was confident a deal was imminent.

“We’re just finetuning a few things now,” Tartak told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’re looking at a multi-year deal with Corey stepping into the starting team immediately.

“The position he plays and the leadership he brings to a team like that will bring the Titans on leaps and bounds.

“We’re working on him for next week but hopefully it will happen this week.”

Thompson was the Tigers leading tryscorer last year with nine tries from 22 games but was moved to the bench for fullback Adam Douehi.

It is believed that the opportunity to take on a bigger role and move closer to his family were the key drivers behind the move.

Thompson’s contract with the Wests Tigers expires at the end of the 2021 season.