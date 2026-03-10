The Gold Coast Titans have received a significant boost ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated game against the Dolphins, with hooker Sam Verrills cleared to play following scans that revealed no serious damage to his sternum.

Verrills was forced from the field in the 62nd minute of the Titans' season opener after making a complaint about his sternum, with fears he would miss round 2 at Suncorp Stadium.

In a injury update statement, the Titans revealed the results have returned favourable news, and he will be able to take the field in what shapes as one of the most fiercely contested Queensland derbies on the NRL calendar.

In further encouraging news, Jayden Campbell has progressed well enough in his recovery to begin on-field integration.

Campbell has been sidelined with a minor hamstring straain but is now expected to make his return to first-grade action in round 3.

Tony Francis is waiting on results of the scans after rolling his ankle during Ipswich's Hostplus Cup victory over Townsville on Sunday.