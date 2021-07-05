The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed new contracts for youngsters Beau Fermor and Jaimin Jolliffe on Monday afternoon.

Both deals will see the players remain at the club until the end of the 2024 season, with the Titans locking them in for two seasons on top of their existing contracts, which were due to expire in 2022.

Jolliffe made his debut for the Titans in 2020 and has since become an integral part of their forward rotation. While he has only started two games this year, he is yet to miss one for the Titans, playing an average of 32 minutes per game and adding a tick over 100 metres in each contest.

JAIMIN JOLLIFFE

Prop | 2021 Season Average: 103.6 run metres

Tries: 0.1

Tries 0.8

Tackle Breaks

The 187-centimetre, 108-kilogram prop now has 31 appearances to his name and will no doubt add plenty more with his new deal.

Coach Justin Holbrook said he was happy to have the Wagga Wagga junior at the club long-term.

“This is great reward for a guy that has worked really hard to get to NRL level,” Holbrook said.

“Jaimin is professional and hard-working and it is great to see those type of players rewarded.

“There’s still improvement in his game, but I’m confident he will continue to develop his skills here at the Titans and we’re excited about what he will bring to our side over the next few years.”

Fermor is another player to make his NRL debut last season. The centre and second rower ended up playing eight games last year, scoring two tries, and has scored another two in six appearances this year in a mix of centre and second row performances.

Approaching the age of 23, Fermor is still touted as one of the best youngsters in the Gold Coast system.

Holbrook said he still had a lot of improvement left in his game.

“Beau is a really exciting young player in the game,” Holbrook said.

“He has great traits with his speed, fitness and power which makes him the perfect modern-day player.

“Beau’s still got a lot of improvement in his game which should excite Titans fans for the years to come.”